Pimco grabs BOND ticker for Total Return ETF
March 28, 2012 / 2:25 PM / in 6 years

Pimco grabs BOND ticker for Total Return ETF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Pacific Investment Management Co is getting a new ticker for its closely-watched Total Return Exchange Traded Fund: BOND.

The Newport Beach-based asset manager decided to change the ticker from “TRXT” to “BOND” to make it easier for investors to find the fund, according to a press release issued this morning.

The new ticker will take effect April 4 on the New York Stock Exchange’s Arca platform.

Pimco’s Total Return ETF is an ETF clone of the firm’s $252 billion Total Return Fund. Financial advisers and asset managers have been closely watching the ETF since it launched on March 1 to see if it would take off, .

The ETF has $256.2 million in assets under management.

