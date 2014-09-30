COMMENT: Gross effect

LONDON, Sept 30 (IFR) - That Pimco’s CIO Bill Gross resigned last Friday is well known. That bond markets are also weaker is undeniable. But just how much of a correlation is there between the two?

Some say plenty, others less so. Is it, so to speak, a case of gross overstatement or gross understatement?

The question boils down to two things: the size of redemptions from Pimco as a result of Gross’s departure; and how badly (if at all) those redemptions will hit the secondary market. Both are, to some degree, unknowable.

Pimco’s once highly burnished star had become somewhat tarnished of late, registering 16 straight months of fund outflows and its performance lagging 73% of its peers, according to Reuters. Even so, shares in its parent Allianz fell 6% on the news, while those of Gross’s new employer, Janus Capital, rose more than 40%.

Morgan Stanley analysts estimated that the Allianz reaction discounted about US$400bn of outflows from Pimco, or some 20% of its total assets under management. The Janus move, meanwhile, implied the capture of US$20bn-$30bn, they said, making for a significant gap between the two. The Wall Street Journal reported some US10bn of withdrawals from Pimco following Friday’s announcement.

But it is not as if the California-based concern has suddenly been rendered a rudderless ship. Daniel Ivascyn was promptly named as the new group CIO, a move unlikely to have been a knee-jerk reaction given that rumours of regicide had long been swirling and that it seems Gross would have been lucky to survive past Saturday had he not decided to depart for pastures new.

What does appear to have been a knee-jerk reaction is just how much of a widening there was in the bond markets. The US investment-grade CDS index, for example, gapped out 3bp on Friday to 65.25bp and another 5bp on Monday’s open. Treasuries weakened, freshly minted bonds struggled to hold onto their reoffer spreads and the secondary sector had a distinctly soggy air about it. There were no new issues launched in the US market whatsoever.

But just how much of that can be laid at the feet of just one - no matter how high-profile - person?

“No man is an island entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main,” wrote English metaphysical poet John Donne in 1623, not about the bond market but apposite nonetheless.

And therein lies an answer. Gross’s departure in itself was not the seismic shock that shook the markets; it was the potential ramifications of outflows from Pimco that it might cause and the consequent spectre of large bond positions weighing heavily on a sector where liquidity is something increasingly consigned to history.

Add into the mix the plethora of geopolitical situations that had for the large part been ignored when the going was good and which were then suddenly rediscovered, and the outlook appears all the bleaker.

SIZE MATTERS

The crux of the matter lies in the sheer scale of numbers in question. Other fund managers have jumped ship and subsequently attracted a significant proportion of the assets under management.

But Gross directly managed some US$300bn of assets and had influence over much more, possibly twice as much. Defections of only a small percentage would have huge ramifications for a secondary sector that struggles to maintain much of a semblance of liquidity.

Even if that money is reinvested in other bond funds, there is unlikely to be a seamless transfer of assets, meaning that paper will hit the market and traders will hit the bids - as and when they can find them.

In previous times, banks would have been able to take on portfolios, or parts thereof, and intermediate that way. Nowadays, they simply do not have the firepower, even if they have the inclination.

And with size comes multiplicity. With US$2trn under management, there is virtually no corner of the markets in which Pimco is not involved, and as a pivotal player at that.

When it comes to liquidity, US Treasuries are one thing, but the more arcane, higher yielding areas quite another. The problem does not lie in the quality of the assets but in quite how they can be managed. Better quality lines are more easily sold and the fear is less one of a trickle-down effect, more of a cascade - hence the across-the-board weakness.

Gross could perhaps have mitigated the situation in a personal manner, some argue. Forbes estimates his wealth at US$2.3bn - itself not a bad start for a fledgling fund - and he clearly has the ability to attract far more. After all, there could be some bargains to be had.

But for those brave enough to consider drawing the conclusion that the whole thing is overblown and the subject of herd mentality, a note of caution from the 17th century.

As Donne concludes: “And therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls. It tolls for thee.” (Reporting by Philip Wright; editing by Matthew Davies)