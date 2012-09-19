FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PIMCO chief sees hyperactive central banks ahead
#Credit Markets
September 19, 2012 / 7:26 PM / in 5 years

PIMCO chief sees hyperactive central banks ahead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The chief executive of bond giant PIMCO said on Wednesday that he expected major central banks to venture further into unknown territory as they battle to prop up their flagging economies.

“These central banks are not only hyperactive now, they will be hyperactive well into the recovery,” Mohamed El-Erian told a Commerzbank banking conference.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan are all being forced to create a huge wave of liquidity in an effort to resolve the challenges facing their economies.

“They will venture deeper and deeper into unfamiliar territory,” he added.

The U.S. Federal Reserve was right to be gravely concerned about the jobless rate in the world’s biggest economy.

“The U.S. unemployment situation is not a problem, it’s a crisis,” he said.

Over the next 12 months, PIMCO expects the U.S. to grow by between 1 percent and 1.5 percent, Europe to contract by 1 percent to 1.5 percent, China to grow by 6.5 percent to 7 percent and the world economy as a whole to grow by 2 percent and 2.5 percent, he said.

Asked about Greece, El-Erian said the heavily indebted country was worse off after three years of austerity and risked being destabilized by social unrest.

Politicians are understandably reluctant to take a decision on Greece, either to permanently support the country financially or see it exit from the euro zone.

“Until that decision is taken everyone will be worse off,” he said.

PIMCO is an asset management unit of Europe’s biggest insurer Allianz.

Reporting By Jonathan Gould

