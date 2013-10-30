Pimco hires Maisonneuve as global head of equities portfolio management

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Pimco, which runs the world’s largest bond fund under Bill Gross, has tapped Virginie Maisonneuve as global head of equities, succeeding Neel Kashkari, who left the firm earlier this year for a possible run for public office in California.

She joins Pimco from Schroders Plc, where she most recently served as head of global and international equities and will be based in the firm’s London office, Pimco said in a press release on Wednesday. Her official start date is currently expected to be in January 2014.

Mohamed El-Erian, Pimco’s chief executive officer and co-chief investment officer, said in a statement: “Virginie is a proven equity investor and leader who has delivered a track-record of success for clients throughout her 25-year career as a portfolio manager and a business builder. We are delighted to have Virginie on board as part of our multi-year effort to deepen and expand the set of global investment solutions we provide to clients around the world.”