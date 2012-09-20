FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PIMCO's Gross sees no end to Fed's QE until unemployment drops to 6 pct
#Funds News
September 20, 2012 / 9:42 PM / 5 years ago

PIMCO's Gross sees no end to Fed's QE until unemployment drops to 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - PIMCO‘S Bill Gross, who runs the world’s largest bond fund, said on Thursday that he does not see the Federal Reserve pulling back from its latest round of quantitative easing until the U.S. unemployment rate drops to at least 6 percent.

Speaking at the IndexUniverse’s Inside Fixed Income conference in Newport Beach, California, Gross said regardless of what investors think of the Fed’s moves, “we are going to enter a reflationary cycle rather than a deflationary one, so investors should tilt their portfolios that way.”

Gross added that investors should look to construct their portfolios in developing countries, investments with shorter durations with a “tilt to real assets.”

Gross’s flagship PIMCO Total Return Fund, which has $272.5 billion in assets, cut its exposure to U.S. Treasuries by one-third in August, the company said last week. The fund currently has about 50 percent of its holdings in mortgage-backed securities.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
