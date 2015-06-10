FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pimco's Mather says firm expects Fed to begin raising rates in September
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2015 / 2:46 PM / 2 years ago

Pimco's Mather says firm expects Fed to begin raising rates in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Pimco expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to begin raising interest rates later this summer, most likely September, which could be the start of a multiyear normalization process, said Scott Mather, chief investment officer of the firm’s U.S. core strategies, in a report on Wednesday.

Pimco said the firm believes that the “extraordinary policy response of the past few years could result in more inflation than expected.”

Pimco also said the firm sees value in inflation-linked bonds, which are mispriced given the firm’s view that inflation will be back to target levels “relatively quickly” and “may even exceed them for a few years.” (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.