PIMCO Total Return Fund raised US Treasury exposure
#Funds News
June 12, 2012 / 3:38 PM / in 5 years

PIMCO Total Return Fund raised US Treasury exposure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - Bill Gross’s PIMCO Total Return Fund, the world’s largest bond fund, increased its exposure to U.S. Treasury-related securities to 35 percent in May, up from 31 percent in April, the company said on its website on Tuesday.

The PIMCO Total Return Fund also raised its use of leverage in the $261 billion portfolio.

In May, the fund saw its money market and net cash equivalents raised to negative 21 percent from negative 18 percent.

Having a so-called negative position in cash equivalents and money-market securities is an indication of derivative use, said Eric Jacobson, director of fixed-income research at Morningstar, who has analyzed PIMCO for more than a decade.

Derivatives have long been a staple of the trading strategy in PIMCO’s Total Return Fund to generate some of the fund’s returns.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
