Pimco Total Return Fund posts $1.3 bln inflow in December
January 5, 2016 / 10:25 PM / 2 years ago

Pimco Total Return Fund posts $1.3 bln inflow in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Pacific Investment Management Co’s flagship fund posted an inflow of $1.3 billion in December, according to the Newport Beach, California firm’s website on Tuesday.

That marked the fund’s first inflow since April 2013. The fund’s assets stood at $89.9 billion at the end of December, the firm said. Pimco spokesman Michael Reid confirmed that the Pimco Income Fund had a $14.4 billion inflow in 2015.

Capital gains distributions can inflate December fund flows. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)

