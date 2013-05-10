FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PIMCO's Gross says bull run in bonds over
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2013 / 4:06 PM / in 4 years

PIMCO's Gross says bull run in bonds over

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - Bill Gross, manager of the world’s largest bond fund, said on Friday the 30-year bull market in fixed income has come to an end, not just in U.S. Treasuries, but “to all bonds,” including high yield debt.

Gross told Reuters he has a “gut feeling” that the bull market ended on April 29, though he said that would not necessarily correspond to the peak in the 10-year Treasury benchmark price. The PIMCO Total Return Fund, which Gross oversees, in April increased its holdings in U.S. Treasuries to 39 percent of its portfolio, the highest in a year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.