PIMCO's flagship bond fund cut US Treasury-related securities in March

April 11 (Reuters) - Bill Gross’s flagship PIMCO Total Return Fund cut its exposure in U.S. Treasury-related securities to 32 percent in March, from 37 percent at the end of February, according to its website.

The $252 billion fund also saw a drop in its money market and net cash equivalents exposure to negative 23 percent at the end of March, from negative 31 percent at the end of February.

PIMCO defines Money Market and Net Cash Equivalents as liquid investment grade securities with duration less than one year.