Pimco Total Return Fund lifts U.S. Treasury, mortgage holdings

July 15 (Reuters) - The Pimco Total Return Fund, the world’s largest mutual fund, increased its holdings of Treasury securities and mortgages in June as performance fell to its lowest since the financial crisis, data from the firm’s website showed on Monday.

The fund, which is run by Pimco founder and co-chief investment officer Bill Gross, increased its holdings of Treasury securities to 38 percent in June from 37 percent in May during a broad selloff in the bond market. The fund also increased its holdings of mortgage securities to 36 percent in June from 34 percent the prior month.