Pimco rehires McCulley, now as chief economist
#Market News
May 27, 2014 / 4:36 PM / 3 years ago

Pimco rehires McCulley, now as chief economist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - Investment firm Pimco said on Tuesday that it has rehired former senior partner Paul McCulley, the latest change in the wake of the high-profile departure of co-chief investment officer Mohamed El-Erian earlier this year.

McCulley, who retired from Pimco in 2010, will serve in the new role of chief economist, according to a statement from Pimco. He will not manage client portfolios or serve as a portfolio manager, the statement said.

Since retiring, McCulley has served as chairman of the Global Society of Fellows of the Global Interdependence Center, a think tank.

Pimco manages the world’s largest bond fund. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Peter Galloway)

