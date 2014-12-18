MOVES-Pimco hires two equity specialists in London

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Pimco, a global investment management firm, hired Giles Money as senior vice president and portfolio manager focused on global growth equity strategies, and Lucrecia Tam as senior vice president and equity analyst focused on industrials.

Both Money and Tam will be based in London and report to Virginie Maisonneuve, managing director and chief investment officer - global equities.

Prior to joining Pimco, Money worked at Schroders Investment Management in London, where he was a global portfolio manager and sector specialist focused on materials and utilities.

Tam, who also worked at Schroders in London, was an equity analyst focused on industrials. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Siddharth Cavale)