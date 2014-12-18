FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Pimco hires two equity specialists in London
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 18, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Pimco hires two equity specialists in London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Pimco, a global investment management firm, hired Giles Money as senior vice president and portfolio manager focused on global growth equity strategies, and Lucrecia Tam as senior vice president and equity analyst focused on industrials.

Both Money and Tam will be based in London and report to Virginie Maisonneuve, managing director and chief investment officer - global equities.

Prior to joining Pimco, Money worked at Schroders Investment Management in London, where he was a global portfolio manager and sector specialist focused on materials and utilities.

Tam, who also worked at Schroders in London, was an equity analyst focused on industrials. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Siddharth Cavale)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.