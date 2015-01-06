FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pimco Total Return Fund saw record outflows in 2014-Morningstar
#Market News
January 6, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 3 years ago

Pimco Total Return Fund saw record outflows in 2014-Morningstar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Pimco Total Return Fund had a record outflow in 2014, according to preliminary data from Morningstar, with Pimco’s U.S. open-end mutual funds also posting a record annual outflow.

The Total Return Fund saw outflows of $103 billion in 2014, according to the data.

Investors pulled $150 billion from Pimco’s US open-end mutual funds for 2014, a record annual withdrawal for any mutual fund company, the data showed. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; additional reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Alden Bentley)

