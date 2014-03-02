FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pimco Total Return trails 70 pct of peers in Feb-Morningstar
#Market News
March 2, 2014 / 11:46 PM / 4 years ago

Pimco Total Return trails 70 pct of peers in Feb-Morningstar

Jennifer Ablan

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - The Pimco Total Return Fund, the world’s largest bond fund, trailed more than 70 percent of its peers in February despite returning to gains after a rough 2013, preliminary Morningstar data showed on Sunday.

The fund, run by Bill Gross and which has $237 billion in assets, rose 0.517 percent in February, recovering from an annual loss of 1.92 percent in 2013, its worst annual loss since 1994. Put in perspective, the Barclays U.S. Aggregate posted returns of 0.53 percent in February.

