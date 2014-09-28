URGENT-Pimco moving away from Bill Gross model, CEO says

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Pimco is ready to move forward from a “founder-led” model in the wake of the abrupt exit of Bill Gross from the fund management company, CEO Doug Hodge said Sunday in a phone interview.

Hodge said the $222 billion Total Return Fund, run by Pimco co-founder Gross, “does not define” the company.

Pimco’s new chief investment officer, Dan Ivascyn, said in a phone interview that though he was initially reluctant to take over Gross’ job, he’s now ready to take on additional roles.