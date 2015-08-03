Pimco says may face SEC action over fund Bill Gross once ran

(Reuters) - Pacific Investment Management Co said on Monday it may face U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission civil charges over an exchange-traded fund once managed by prominent bond investor Bill Gross.

Pimco, a unit of Germany’s Allianz SE, said it received a “Wells notice” from the SEC related to its Pimco Total Return Active Exchange-Traded Fund.

It said the SEC is focusing on whether the fund properly valued small stakes in non-agency mortgage-backed securities it bought from its Feb. 29, 2012 inception to June 30, 2012, leading to inaccurate disclosures about the fund’s performance.

Pimco said the SEC is also reviewing its compliance policies and procedures. The fund’s market value is now about $2.5 billion, Reuters data show.

At the time, Gross was Pimco’s chief investment officer, where he built Pimco Total Return into the world’s largest bond mutual fund.

He left the Newport Beach, California-based firm last September to join Janus Capital Group Inc, where he runs the Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund.

A Wells notice indicates that SEC staff plan to recommend that the regulator bring a civil enforcement action, and gives the defendant a chance to show why no charges are justified.

It does not indicate that wrongdoing occurred, or that charges will be forthcoming.

In a statement, Pimco said it is confident that the matter will not affect its ability to serve clients. A spokesman declined to elaborate. A spokeswoman for Janus did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Pimco announced the Wells notice after U.S. markets closed. Janus shares fell 3 cents to $16.35 in trading on the New York Stock Exchange.