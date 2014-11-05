UPDATE 1-Pimco Unconstrained Bond Fund posts $4.5 bln outflow in Oct -Morningstar

(Adds detail on Bill Gross and low duration portfolio; byline)

By Jessica Toonkel

NEW YORK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Pimco Unconstrained Bond Fund posted outflows of $4.5 billion in October, bringing its year-to-date total of withdrawals to $13.6 billion, Morningstar said on Wednesday.

The Pimco Unconstrained Bond Fund, which has the flexibility to invest in all types of bond securities globally and often invest in credit rather than interest-rate sensitive assets, has seen its assets under management drop by half since January to $13.8 billion, Morningstar said.

The Pimco Low Duration Fund, which focuses on shorter-term securities, also saw redemptions in October. The portfolio bled $2.5 billion of outflows last month, bringing its year-to-date redemption total to $6.36 billion, according to Morningstar.

Bill Gross, who co-founded Pacific Investment Management Co in 1971 and built it into one of the largest investment firms in the world, managing $2 trillion of pension, endowment, and retirement money, resigned on Sept. 26 to join rival Janus Capital Group Inc.

Pimco suffered a record $27.5 billion in withdrawals from its flagship Pimco Total Return Fund in October, extending large net outflows following Bill Gross’ surprise resignation from the firm.

The redemptions surpassed the $23.5 billion reported in September, according to a statement on Tuesday from Newport Beach, California-based Pimco. Its main fund, the world’s biggest bond mutual fund, now has $170.9 billion in assets, down from a peak of $293 billion in 2013.

Gross managed both the Pimco Total Return and Unconstrained Bond funds before his exit in late September. (Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Bernard Orr)