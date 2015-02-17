FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-PineBridge Investments names Anik Sen global equities head
#Funds News
February 17, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-PineBridge Investments names Anik Sen global equities head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Investment manager PineBridge Investments named Anik Sen global head of equities, responsible for managing the firm’s equities business with $21.2 billion in client assets.

Based in New York, Sen will report to PineBridge Chief Executive David Jiang.

Sen joined PineBridge’s London office in 2008 and held senior investment roles in global equities.

Prior to joining PineBridge, Sen worked at hedge fund Brevan Howard, where he managed a long-short equity portfolio.

Sen has also worked at Goldman Sachs Group Inc and UBS Warburg, which later became UBS investment bank. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
