3 months ago
MOVES-PineBridge names new head of Switzerland and Austria operations
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 10:31 AM / 3 months ago

MOVES-PineBridge names new head of Switzerland and Austria operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. asset manager PineBridge Investments said on Tuesday that it appointed Alain Meyer as head of its operations in Switzerland and Austria.

Meyer will oversee the firm's continued expansion into the Swiss institutional and intermediaries market and the opening of a new Zurich office, PineBridge said.

Meyer previously worked at Aviva Investors as head of institutional sales, overseeing operations across Germany, Austria and Switzerland, with a primary focus on Switzerland. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)

