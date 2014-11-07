Ping An Insurance shares halted, up to $5 bln offering expected

HONG KONG, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Shares in Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd were halted on Friday, ahead of a planned Hong Kong share offering worth up to $5 billion.

China’s securities regulator said on Sunday it had given Ping An the nod to sell up to 625.9 million shares, which would be valued at HK$38.5 billion at the stock’s last traded price of HK$61.50.

Ping An, China’s second-largest insurer by market value, did not specify the reason for requesting the trading halt, saying only in a filing that it would be making an announcement.

Sources with direct knowledge of the sale said Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs will lead the share offering.

There is no timeline for the sale and Ping An may decide to raise less than the full amount for which it received approval, one of the sources added. The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to talk to the media.

Credit Suisse and Goldman declined to comment on the Ping An share sale plans. (1 US dollar = 7.7525 Hong Kong dollar)