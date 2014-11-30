China's Ping An Insurance to raise $4.75 bln in placement of H shares

HONG KONG, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd, China’s second-largest insurer by market capitalisation, said it planned to raise HK$36.8 billion ($4.75 billion) in a private placement of its H-shares.

The insurer will issue 594.056 million new H Shares at HK$62 per share to between six and 10 investors, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Sunday evening.

The placing price is at a discount of about 4.7 percent to Friday’s closing price of HK$65.05.

H shares are shares of companies incorporated in mainland China that trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Ping An Insurance said it intended to use the proceeds to fund its business development and replenish its equity and working capital.

The new shares account for about 7.5 percent of the insurer’s total existing share capital and nearly 19 percent of its H share capital, according to the filing.

Morgan Stanley is the global coordinator and placing agent. (1 US dollar = 7.7545 Hong Kong dollar) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; editing by Jane Baird)