Ping An Insurance Q3 profit doubles
#Financials
October 28, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

Ping An Insurance Q3 profit doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd , China’s second-largest insurer by market capitalisation, reported on Tuesday its profits for the third quarter almost doubled on strong growth in its core life insurance business.

Net profit rose to 10.5 billion yuan ($1.72 billion) in the quarter ended September from 5.4 billion yuan a year ago, the company said in a stock market filing in Shanghai.

Chinese insurers’ financial results are prone to wild swings, due to the way they are required to mark the value of their investment portfolios to present market value.

China Life Insurance Co Ltd earlier reported a 22 percent rise in profits for the quarter on gains from its investment portfolio.

Banking unit Ping An Bank Co Ltd on Oct. 23 reported its third-quarter net profit rose 35 percent to 5.6 billion yuan.

1 US dollar = 6.1130 Chinese yuan Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
