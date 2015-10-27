China's Ping An Insurance Q3 profit rises 32 pct on strong sales

HONG KONG, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd said its third-quarter net profit rose 32 percent due to strong sales of life insurance products.

China’s second-largest insurer by market value posted net profit of 13.63 billion yuan ($2.15 billion) in the quarter ended September, it said in a stock market filing in Hong Kong.

That, however, reflected a slowdown in profit growth compared with last year’s third quarter, when profits doubled from the same period in 2013.

The big swings in Chinese insurers’ financial results are partly due to local accounting rules that require them to include changes in the value of their investment portfolios in their profit figures.

But underlying growth in their businesses has been strong as China’s rapidly growing middle class buys life policies and investment products in greater numbers.

Ping An said written premiums in its life insurance business rose 16.2 percent in the first three quarters of this year compared with the same period a year earlier.