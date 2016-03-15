FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ping An Insurance profit jumps 38 pct
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 15, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

Ping An Insurance profit jumps 38 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 15 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd, Asia’s second-largest insurer by market value, posted on Tuesday a 38 percent rise in annual net profit, in line with expectations.

Ping An made a net profit of 54.2 billion yuan ($8.3 billion) for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts’ average estimate of 55 billion yuan, according to Thomson Reuters data. It was the company’s highest profit since 2003.

China’s benchmark Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 index rose 6 percent last year, after severe volatility which started around June.

Last year, China’s insurers pulled in 2.4 trillion yuan of premiums, an on-year increase of 20 percent, according to data from China’s insurance regulator.

$1 = 6.5131 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.