Ping An Insurance profit jumps 38 pct

SHANGHAI, March 15 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd, Asia’s second-largest insurer by market value, posted on Tuesday a 38 percent rise in annual net profit, in line with expectations.

Ping An made a net profit of 54.2 billion yuan ($8.3 billion) for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts’ average estimate of 55 billion yuan, according to Thomson Reuters data. It was the company’s highest profit since 2003.

China’s benchmark Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 index rose 6 percent last year, after severe volatility which started around June.

Last year, China’s insurers pulled in 2.4 trillion yuan of premiums, an on-year increase of 20 percent, according to data from China’s insurance regulator.