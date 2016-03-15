UPDATE 1-Ping An Insurance profit leaps, banking arm a concern

* Net profit climbs 38 pct to 54.2 bln yuan

* Profit jump in line with estimates

* Ping An Bank could drag on capital -analysts (Recasts, adds detail, analyst quotes, background)

SHANGHAI, March 15 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co of China, Asia’s second-largest insurer by market value, reported a 38 percent rise in full-year profit on Tuesday, though soured debt at Ping An Bank could cast a shadow over the current year.

Strong life insurance sales and higher yields on property and casualty policies helped Ping An Insurance to its highest profit since 2003. The net profit of 54.2 billion yuan ($8.3 billion) for the year to Dec. 31 was broadly in line with analysts’ expectations for 55 billion yuan, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Written premiums for life insurance rose 20 percent to 299.8 billion yuan, from 252.7 billion yuan, while the investment yield for property and casualty insurance rose to 6.3 percent last year from 5.3 percent in 2014.

Ping An has sustained its growth well and successfully expanded the margins on its products, Bernstein Research analyst Min Zhou said before the results were posted.

A source of concern, however, is the insurer’s majority owned banking arm, Ping An Bank, analysts said. The lender’s rising bad loans and provisioning in 2015 could prove a drain on the insurer’s capital, Zhou said.

On the flip side, however, Ping An could gain a boost to market value from a planned initial public offering (IPO) of Lufax, one of China’s largest internet finance businesses, in which Ping An holds a significant stake. The IPO is slated for this year.

Daiwa Capital Markets analyst Leon Qi estimated in a January report that a Lufax listing could potentially increase Ping An’s market capitalisation by about 9 percent.

Shares of Ping An Insurance, which has a market value of about $86 billion, closed up 0.74 percent in Shanghai on Tuesday ahead of the results, against a 0.3 percent gain for the broader market.

Chinese insurers pulled in 2.4 trillion yuan of premiums last year, up 20 percent on 2014, data from China’s insurance regulator showed. ($1 = 6.5129 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by David Goodman)