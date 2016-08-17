FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 17, 2016 / 9:45 AM / a year ago

China Ping An Insurance's H1 profit up 17.7 pct on internet finance gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China , the country's second-largest insurer by market value, reported on Wednesday a 17.7 percent rise in first-half net profit on gains in its internet finance and life insurance businesses.

Net profit was 40.78 billion yuan ($6.15 billion) for the first six months of the year compared with 34.65 billion yuan in the same period last year, according to a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Ping An is the only Chinese and Asian insurer named among nine peers as globally systematically important insurers by the Financial Stability Board.

Its total premium income was 256.87 billion yuan in the first half, according to the filing. That compared with 212.28 billion yuan in the year-ago period. ($1 = 6.6332 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
