Ping An Insurance H1 profit up 19 pct, meets forecasts
August 19, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

Ping An Insurance H1 profit up 19 pct, meets forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd , China’s second-largest insurer by market capitalisation, reported a 19 percent rise in first-half net profit on Tuesday, in line with analysts’ estimates.

The company said it earned 21.36 billion yuan ($3.48 billion) in the first six months of the year, up from 17.9 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Three analysts polled by Reuters had an average estimate of 21 billion yuan for the period. (1 US dollar = 6.1408 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Lawrence White; editing by David Clarke)

