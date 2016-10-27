FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 27, 2016 / 11:10 AM / 10 months ago

China's Ping An Insurance Q3 profit rises 15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd , the country's second-largest insurer by market value, said its third-quarter net profit rose 15 percent on Thursday due to strong insurance sales.

Net profit at Ping An, the only Chinese and Asian insurer named among nine peers as global systemically important insurers by regulators, was 15.73 billion yuan ($2.32 billion) in the quarter ended September, compared with 13.63 billion yuan the same period last year, it said in a stock market filing in Hong Kong.

Ping An Insurance Group is the controlling shareholder of Ping An Bank, which reported a 4.4 percent third-quarter profit growth on-year. ($1 = 6.7805 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Engen Tham, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
