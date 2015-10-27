Ping An Insurance forms $600 mln U.S. property fund with Blumberg

HONG KONG, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China , the country’s second largest insurer, has formed a $600 million fund to invest in U.S. real estate together with Blumberg Investment Partners.

The portfolio consists of logistics assets across the United States, the companies said in a joint news release, and the two plan to invest a further $400 million.

The move is part of a growing trend by cash-rich Chinese insurers to invest in developed Western markets, particularly in real estate. Last October, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc said it would sell the landmark Waldorf Astoria New York hotel to Chinese insurer Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd for $1.95 billion. (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Lawrence White; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)