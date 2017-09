May 19 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd

* Says its 26 billion yuan ($4.17 billion) of convertible A-share bonds can be converted into company’s shares from May 23, 2014 till November 22, 2019 at 41.33 yuan per share

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/fuq49v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2334 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)