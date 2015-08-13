Ping An's former compliance head loses 'responsible officer' status

HONG KONG, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Appeals Tribunal upheld a decision to revoke the “responsible officer” status of Ping An Insurance Group’s former head of compliance on Thursday.

Miranda Sham Sze Wai was “involved in serious internal control deficiencies at Ping An of China Securities (Hong Kong) Company Ltd” between Aug. 2010 and April 2011, the appeals tribunal said in a statement.

It said she had failed to report suspicious transactions in a timely manner, failed to establish anti-money laundering internal controls and failed to train staff.

Sham was in charge of Ping An’s compliance function from mid-October 2010 to March 2011.

A spokesperson for Ping An was not able to comment immediately. (Reporting by Lawrence White, Michelle Price, Twinnie Siu and Clare Baldwin; editing by Jason Neely)