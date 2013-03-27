FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China securities regulator gives OK for 26 bln yuan Ping An conv Bonds
March 27, 2013 / 11:50 AM / 5 years ago

China securities regulator gives OK for 26 bln yuan Ping An conv Bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 27 (Reuters) - The China Securities Regulatory Commission on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for Chinese insurer Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd to issue 26 billion yuan ($4.19 billion) worth of convertible bonds.

Ping An first announced its intention to issue the convertible bonds in December 2011 as part of a plan to replenish capital amid economic uncertainty. The issuance had been awaiting regulatory approval. ($1 = 6.2110 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Clare Baldwin and Ben Blanchard in BEIJING; editing by James Jukwey)

