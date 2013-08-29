FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ping An H1 profit up 28.3 pct, beats forecasts
August 29, 2013 / 10:32 AM / 4 years ago

Ping An H1 profit up 28.3 pct, beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd , the world’s second-largest insurer by market capitalization, reported a 28.3 percent rise in its first-half profit on Thursday, beating analysts’ estimates.

The company said it earned 17.9 billion yuan ($2.92 billion)in the first six-months of the year, up from 13.96 billion yuan from the same period a year earlier.

Three analysts polled by Reuters had an average estimate of 13.58 billion yuan. ($1 = 6.1202 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Clare Baldwin; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

