Chinese insurer Ping An makes gains on banking expansion

HONG KONG, Oct 30 (Reuters) - hina’s Ping An , the world’s second-largest life insurer by market value, posted a smaller than expected 21 percent rise in its third-quarter profit on Tuesday after intergrating the operations of Shenzhen Development Bank.

Net profits rose to 2.1 billion yuan ($336.34 million) for the three months from 1.8 billion yuan a year ago, P ing An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd said. Four analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected a profit of 3.4 billion yuan.

While its rivals have concentrated purely on selling insurance, Ping An acquired a controlling stake in Shenzhen Development Bank last year. In the first nine months of the year its banking business accounted for about a third of its earnings while the contribution in the last quarter was over 80 percent.

Ping An finished integrating the lender with its existing banking business on July 27, renaming the combined operations Ping An Bank Co Ltd.

Sales of credit cards have risen significantly by cross-selling to existing customers of Ping An’s original banking business and Shenzhen Development Bank. Ping An said it has issued more than 3 million new credit cards so far this year, bringing the total number of credit cards in circulation to 10.5 million.

Its net profit for the first nine months of the year was up 11 percent at 16.1 billion yuan.

Ping An’s profit growth contrasts with the performance of other Chinese insurers, whose investment returns have been hit by volatile stock and bond markets. An economic slowdown has also sapped demand for insurance coverage, putting a damper on the pace of premium growth.

Ping An’s chief rival, China Life, the biggest life insurer by market value, reported its eighth consecutive quarter of lower profits and its first quarterly loss since 2008.

The Hong Kong-listed shares of Ping An, which has a market value of just under $54 billion, have risen 15.8 percent this this year, ahead of the 13.5 percent gain in China Life shares and in the benchmark Hang Seng Index. ($1=6.2436 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Clare Baldwin in Hong Kong and Samuel Shen in Shanghai; Editing by Ryan Woo and Greg Mahlich)