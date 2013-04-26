FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China insurer Ping An posts 22 pct rise in first quarter profit
April 26, 2013

China insurer Ping An posts 22 pct rise in first quarter profit

SHANGHAI, April 26 (Reuters) - Ping An , the world’s No. 2 insurer by market value, posted a 21.9 percent rise in its first-quarter net profit helped by a steady gain in its insurance and banking business.

The Ping An Insurance Group Co of China generated 7.39 billion yuan ($1.20 billion) of net profit in the first three months of the year, compared with 6.06 billion yuan a year earlier, it said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.

Ping An’s Hong Kong-traded shares closed up 0.9 percent at HK$60.2 on Friday before the results were published. This compared with a 0.7 percent rise in the benchmark Hang Seng Index. ($1 = 6.1707 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom and Clare Baldwin in Hong Kong. Editing by Jane Merriman)

