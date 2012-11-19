FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ping An shares fall on report HSBC plans exit
November 19, 2012 / 2:01 AM / 5 years ago

Ping An shares fall on report HSBC plans exit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Shares of China’s No.2 insurer Ping An Insurance fell more than 2 percent in early trade on Monday following a media report that HSBC Holdings is planning to sell its 15.6 percent stake in the Chinese company.

By 0149 GMT, Ping An’s Hong Kong-listed shares were down 2.7 percent at HK$57.96. By comparison, the benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 0.4 percent.

HSBC’s stake in Ping An is worth about HK$73.5 billion ($9.5 billion), according to the Chinese-language Hong Kong Economic Journal. Possible buyers include Thai tycoon Dhanin Chearavanont, who owns the privately owned CP Group, the newspaper added.

HSBC and Ping An both declined to comment.

