Ping An's profits up more than 12 pct
March 15, 2012 / 12:20 PM / in 6 years

Ping An's profits up more than 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 15 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance , the world’s second-largest life insurer by market value, posted a more than 12 percent rise in annual profits on Thursday .

Ping An (Group) Company of China said it made a net profit of 19.48 billion yuan last year, up from 17.3 billion yuan in 2010. Earnings per share were 2.5 yuan for the year, which compared with an average forecast by analysts of 2.55 yuan , according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Ping An shares closed up 0.88 percent at HKD$63.35 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Thursday. The price is up 21.2 percent so far this year, compared with a 13.1 percent gain in the Hang Seng Index. (Reporting By Clare Baldwin; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

