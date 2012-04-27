Ping An's Q1 profit rises 4.3 pct

HONG KONG, April 27 (Reuters) - China’s Ping An Insurance , the world’s second-largest life insurer by market value, posted a rise in its first-quarter profit on Friday, boosted by its banking business.

Chinese insurers have struggled as low interest rates and volatile markets have sapped investment returns.

Banks selling wealth management products have cut into insurers’ sales of investment-related products and rules that prevent insurers from basing their own salespeople in banks in mainland China and limit each bank branch to just three insurance partners have also crimped growth.

But Ping An, which is 16 percent owned by HSBC, has been cushioned by its banking and investment businesses.

Ping An’s first-quarter net profit rose 4.3 percent to 6.06 billion yuan from 5.81 billion a year earlier. Earnings per share rose to 0.77 yuan per share compared with 0.76 yuan per share.

It is unclear how Ping An fared against estimates. Analysts said they do not normally provide quarterly earnings estimates for Chinese insurers.

In the first three months of the year Ping An’s banking business posted a profit of 1.766 billion. A year ago, Ping An Bank reported a profit of 669 million yuan. Shenzhen Development Bank, whose purchase Ping An finalized last year, contributed an additional 464 million yuan.

Ping An’s Hong Kong listed shares have risen 22.1 percent so far this year, closing on Thursday at HKD$63.80. That is ahead of China Life’s 4.2 percent rise and ahead of the 9.9 percent rise in the benchmark Hang Seng Index over the same period.

Rival China Life, the world’s biggest insurer by market value, reported a 29.4 percent drop in profit on Wednesday, its sixth consecutive quarterly loss.