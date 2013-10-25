FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Ping An Insurance 3Q profit more than doubles
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 25, 2013 / 11:11 AM / 4 years ago

China's Ping An Insurance 3Q profit more than doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd posted a 157 percent rise in third-quarter profit from a year earlier, thanks to steady growth in its life insurance unit and improved returns from banking.

Net profit rose to 5.4 billion yuan ($887.87 million) in the quarter ended September from 2.1 billion yuan a year earlier, said the world’s second-largest insurer by market capitalisation on Friday.

The huge improvement was also partly due to reduced impairment charges on equity investments that hit the profitability of Chinese insurers last year when stock markets underperformed. ($1 = 6.0820 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.