Oct 14 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd

* Says regulator to confiscate securities unit’s income of 25.55 million yuan ($4.2 million) related to Wanfu Biotech IPO

* Says securities regulator to fine its securities unit for 51.1 million yuan

