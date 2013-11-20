FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Ping An Insurance says with approval of CSRC, shall issue total of 260 mln A-share convertible corporate bonds
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
November 20, 2013 / 2:51 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Ping An Insurance says with approval of CSRC, shall issue total of 260 mln A-share convertible corporate bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects name throughout to Ping An Insurance, not bank, and changes company code)

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Nov 19 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China, Ltd : * Ping An Insurance - with approval of CSRC, shall issue a total of 260 million A-share convertible corporate bonds with a nominal value of RMB100 each * Ping An Insurance - initial conversion price of the Ping An convertible bonds shall be RMB41.33 per A-share * Source text (r.reuters.com/zat74v) * Further company coverage (Reporting By Bangalore Newsroom; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.