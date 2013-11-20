CORRECTED-BRIEF-Ping An Insurance says with approval of CSRC, shall issue total of 260 mln A-share convertible corporate bonds

(Corrects name throughout to Ping An Insurance, not bank, and changes company code)

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Nov 19 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China, Ltd : * Ping An Insurance - with approval of CSRC, shall issue a total of 260 million A-share convertible corporate bonds with a nominal value of RMB100 each * Ping An Insurance - initial conversion price of the Ping An convertible bonds shall be RMB41.33 per A-share