China hands Ping An Sec three-month underwriting ban

SHANGHAI, May 10 (Reuters) - China’s securities watchdog will revoke Ping An Securities’ underwriting licence for three months after the underwriter, one of China’s largest, helped a fraudulent Chinese company to list, underlining Beijing’s determination to bring credibility to a stock market some have likened to a casino.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) told a press conference in Beijing on Friday that Ping An Securities, a unit of Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd , will face a ban from underwriting after it helped fraudulent firm Wanfu Biotechnology to list in 2011.

The financial regulator did not say when the sanction, the toughest yet against an underwriter, will take effect.

Previous CSRC sanctions in similar cases have targeted the individuals responsible for the specific deals, rather than the wider underwriting brokerage itself.

“This would hit Ping An’s business hard, as many of its existing clients would turn to other brokerages,” said Yang Teng, an analyst at Cinda Securities Co Ltd.

“It’s good for the stock market in the long term because the move will sound an alarm bell to other underwriters and help bolster investor confidence in the quality of listed companies.”

China’s IPO market was suspended late last year as Beijing looks to clean up the opaque market and improve the quality of those companies that are allowed to list. But IPOs in China are due to resume as early as next month.

China’s stock market has suffered from rampant corporate scandals, while financial irregularities by some companies have dented the reputation of Chinese stocks traded overseas.

The initial public offering (IPO) for Wanfu Biotechnology, which first traded in September 2011 at 25 yuan ($4.08) per share, had looked promising, raising 425 million yuan and making millions for the company directors.

But the share price plummeted after it became clear the company had exaggerated its financial performance, leading to huge losses for the roughly 7,000 investors and sparking a backlash in the Chinese media against corporate malpractice.

Between 2008 to 2011, the company inflated its revenues by a total of 740 million yuan and net profits by 160 million yuan.

Ping An Securities will setup a 300 million yuan fund to compensate investors who lost money investing in Wanfu Biotechnology, the Securities Association of China said on its website on Friday.

Ping An Securities had been the most aggressive underwriter targeting small and medium-sized firms, as it took advantage of a boom in listings on China’s Nasdaq-style Chinext board, launched in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen in 2009.

In 2011, Ping An beat out bigger rivals CITIC Securities Co and Haitong Securities Co to become China’s biggest underwriter by revenue.