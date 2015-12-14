FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Mahindra agrees to buy Italian car designer Pininfarina for $36 mln
December 14, 2015 / 2:42 PM / 2 years ago

India's Mahindra agrees to buy Italian car designer Pininfarina for $36 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - India’s Mahindra group, with interests in automobiles, finance and IT services, has agreed to buy Italian car designer Pininfarina for about 33 million euros ($36 million) to boost its design capabilities.

The deal will be done via a new unit in which automaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd will hold 40 percent and Tech Mahindra Ltd, the IT outsourcing arm, will own the remaining 60 percent stake, the Indian company said on Monday.

Milan-listed Pininfarina has designed cars for Ferrari, Maserati, Rolls-Royce and Cadillac.

The Mahindra joint venture will acquire 76.06 percent of Pininfarina for 1.1 euros per share and will also make an open offer to public shareholders for the remaining 23.94 percent stake at the same price, the company statement said.

$1 = 0.9103 euros Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Additional reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Mark Potter

