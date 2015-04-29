FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pininfarina CEO says no deal yet with Mahindra
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 29, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

Pininfarina CEO says no deal yet with Mahindra

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TURIN, Italy, April 29 (Reuters) - Italy’s Pininfarina is yet to reach an accord with Indian vehicle maker Mahindra & Mahindra over a possible sale, the chief executive of the car design company told shareholders on Wednesday.

Mahindra & Mahindra aimed to present a formal offer for Pininfarina in time for the shareholder meeting, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters last week.

“Indian group Mahindra & Mahindra has shown interest for Pininfarina, but no deal has been reached yet,” CEO Silvio Angori said.

Chairman Paolo Pininfarina said last week the company, famous for designing Ferraris and other luxury cars, may have news soon about a possible tie-up. (Reporting by Gianni Montani; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.