FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pininfarina shares soar on report of looming sale to Mahindra
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 8, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

Pininfarina shares soar on report of looming sale to Mahindra

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Shares in Italian car designer Pininfarina rose on Tuesday after a press report said that it was close to agreeing a sale to Indian vehicle maker Mahindra and Mahindra.

Financial daily Il Sole 24 ore said in an unsourced report that within days the two groups, which have been in talks for months, could seal an “investment agreement” that would see Mahindra take control of the troubled Italian company.

Pininfarina, famous for designing Ferraris, was not immediately available for comment. Its shares were suspended from trading after rising 10.6 percent to 4.54 euros by 0709 GMT. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.