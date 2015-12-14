FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pininfarina shares suspended from trading pending statement - bourse
December 14, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

Pininfarina shares suspended from trading pending statement - bourse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Pininfarina (PNNI.MI) are suspended from trading pending a statement, the Italian stock exchange said on Monday after sources told Reuters Mahindra & Mahindra (MAHM.NS) was close to signing a deal to buy the Italian car designer.

As part of the agreement, Mahindra will inject about 150 million euros ($165 million) in the business to refinance its debt and provide fresh capital for investments, one of the sources said on Friday.

Milan-listed Pininfarina has designed cars for Ferrari, Maserati, Rolls-Royce and Cadillac.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za

