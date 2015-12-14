FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Mahindra unit to buy Italian car designer Pininfarina - CNBC TV18
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 14, 2015 / 1:51 PM / 2 years ago

India's Mahindra unit to buy Italian car designer Pininfarina - CNBC TV18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Tech Mahindra, the IT services arm of India’s Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, has agreed to buy Italian car designer Pininfarina, television channel CNBC TV18 reported on Monday, without saying where it got the information from.

Shares in Pininfarina were suspended from trading earlier on Monday pending a statement, the Italian stock exchange said. Sources had told Reuters on Friday Mahindra was close to signing a deal to buy the Italian car designer.

Milan-listed Pininfarina has designed cars for Ferrari, Maserati, Rolls-Royce and Cadillac. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Devidutta Tripathy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.