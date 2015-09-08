FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deal on Pininfarina's sale to Mahindra seen in next few weeks-sources
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 8, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

Deal on Pininfarina's sale to Mahindra seen in next few weeks-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN/MUMBAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Car designer Pininfarina and Mahindra and Mahindra are aiming to reach a deal on the sale of the Italian group to the Indian vehicle maker in the next couple of weeks, several sources close to the situation said on Tuesday.

Two of the sources said a meeting with Pininfarina’s creditor banks was likely to take place soon, possibly next week. The banks would be offered the option of debt rescheduling or of a reimbursement but with a 50 percent haircut, one of the sources said.

Another source said the Pininfarina family would keep a small stake in the group and be involved in management of the company after the sale.

Reporting by Paola Arosio, Sumeet Chatterjee and Stefano Rebaudo; editing by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.