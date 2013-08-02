FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pininfarina posts H1 net loss, sees improvement for FY
August 2, 2013 / 9:11 PM / in 4 years

Pininfarina posts H1 net loss, sees improvement for FY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Italian automotive design company Pininfarina on Friday reported a first-half net loss of 6.3 million euros ($8.37 million), down from a profit of 35.4 million the previous year.

The company said its operating loss for the six months ended June narrowed to 2.9 million euros from 7.7 million last year, while revenues rose to 40 million euros from 32.9 million.

Pininfarina, which has designed cars for Ferrari, Maserati, Rolls-Royce, and Cadillac, among others, said it expects full-year revenue to rise and forecast a “strong improvement” at the operating result level. ($1 = 0.7528 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)

